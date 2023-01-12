Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley spent years being loyal to Donald Trump, and she’s since learned what that gets you: A knife in the back. While promoting the paperback edition of his new book, Donald Trump V. The United States: Inside the Struggle to Stop a President, NYT reporter Michael Schmidt stopped by Morning Joe where he revealed how Trump rejected Haley for several top administration positions, including as a potential replacement for Mike Pence, because of her looks. Turns out the man who looks kind of like if a bullfrog got a spray-tan has high standards for his underlings.

Via Raw Story:

“So Trump is throwing around different possibilities for replacement of Tillerson and [vice president Mike] Pence, even as far back as 2018, talking about whether he could replace Pence,” Schmidt said, “and in discussing that, he says, well, you know, what do you think about Nikki Haley, he throws out in the Oval Office, and what Trump says is that she doesn’t look good for me, and he complains about her ‘blotchy’ complexion and saying that, you know, because of her aesthetics, he didn’t like her as a potential, you know, senior administration official or as a potential vice presidential replacement for Pence, who Trump was complaining as far back as then owed him.”

Schmidt’s anecdote is an interesting revelation given recent reports that Trump is pursuing a female running mate for 2024. The former president is reportedly considering Tulsi Gabbard, Kristi Noem, and Kari Lake. Haley is noticeably missing from that list, but that tracks given her public break from Trump following the Jan. 6 attack and her own well-documented presidential ambitions.

(Via Raw Story)