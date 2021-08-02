During Monday morning’s episode of The View, Meghan McCain was present as the panel discussed Kathy Griffin’s lung cancer diagnosis, and despite it being McCain’s last week, it seemed like business as usual for the daytime talk show. However, things took a turn when it came time for an interview with Mary Trump where the former president’s niece tackled the current state of the Republican Party and the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

While you’d think these would be topics McCain would want to discuss given her outspoken opinions on both subjects, she was noticeably absent for Mary’s interview, and Trump’s niece wasn’t letting that fact go without comment. Here’s what Mary Trump had to say to Sunny Hostin while addressing Don Jr. being the favored Republican candidate for 2024 now that his father has proven that using racism is a “successful” platform for the GOP. Via Mediaite:

“This is an incredibly powerful platform,” she continued, “and I think the more we talk openly about these things — it’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me — but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

Yup, that was a clear shot at McCain, and it didn’t take long for Mary Trump to start trending on Twitter, with people loving that McCain got absolutely shaded for ducking the interview.

Ha Ha So Meghan did not participate in the segment with Mary Trump. She can dish it out but she can’t take it. She knew Mary was going to speak the truth about Republicans. #TheView pic.twitter.com/1BQuUgWjaE — Some ppl have everything.Some ppl have nothing.RNM (@sharpetax) August 2, 2021

So Meghan decided not to come on during Mary Trump's segment? #TheView pic.twitter.com/CmqhT3tHGX — Kay Smith "WearAMask" (@Gigi819) August 2, 2021

The woman who yells how strong she is and how she will go to task on someone decided to sit out the Mary trump interview #TheView pic.twitter.com/WzrpXSAtCD — Sporadically Rude (@nosympathy82) August 2, 2021

Whoa, did Mary Trump just call out Cindy's daughter? #TheView pic.twitter.com/UuYbxngAsQ — They Call Me Mom❤ 🌊 (@MomOf3Pgh) August 2, 2021

#TheView Mary Trump just called Meghan McCain a little b*tch for boycotting her interview. — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 2, 2021

Can Mary Trump visit every day this week? She seems to be Meghan’s kryptonite. #theview pic.twitter.com/seDEsHzQM6 — C. Nelson (@Denali99) August 2, 2021

(Via Mediaite)