Just hours after a criminal indictment was announced against the Trump Organization, Donald Trump’s niece sent her uncle a warning: watch out for your kids.

Mary Trump, a psychologist and outspoken opponent of her uncle, guested on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show to break down what this new legal woe means for the family and Trump’s most loyal supporters. In her estimation, while Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg — who’s currently facing charges that include conspiracy, grand larceny, criminal tax fraud, and falsifying business records — will likely side with the former president and refuse to cooperate with authorities, that same sense of allegiance might not trickle down to Trump’s three children. During the show, Maddow acknowledged that the indictment claims other executives may have benefited from the same scheme Weisselberg is currently under fire for, meaning Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump might also be in the crosshairs should the Manhattan district attorney’s office dig any further. And, if their feet are held to the legal fire, Mary Trump thinks Donald should be worried.

“I think [Donald Trump] would be surprised to learn that I don’t believe my cousins would exercise that kind of loyalty towards him,” she said. “His relationship with them, and their relationship with him, is entirely transactional and conditional. They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them.”

Who said blood runs thicker than water?

You can watch the full interview below: