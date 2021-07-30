Despite Friday being one of Meghan McCain’s last days on The View, it seemed like just a regular episode for the daytime talk show except for the notable absence of Whoopi Goldberg, who has earned a reputation for putting McCain in her place when things get heated. But outside of Whoopi being gone, it was just another day on The View as McCain went through the motions and did what she’s done for most of her tenure on the show: Repeat right-wing talking points that exactly match the coverage on Fox News.

During a discussion on House Republicans protesting the return of mask mandates, McCain made a bold claim. “Quite frankly, I have a higher likelihood of getting shot leaving this building than I do of getting COVID,” she said (via The Wrap). “From July 14th to the 28th, there were four COVID deaths and 11 homicides in Washington, D.C.”

What’s interesting is that these are the exact same figures that Fox News reported earlier Friday morning:

How Fox News is covering the pandemic today. pic.twitter.com/ZMw2SiTXPO — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 30, 2021

Of course, McCain didn’t stop there. She continued her ongoing attempt to blame vaccine hesitancy on the Biden administration instead of Republicans refusing to get the shot for partisan reasons. McCain then repeated her claim from Thursday that freedom-loving Americans will flee to Arizona to escape lockdowns and mask mandates.

You can see McCain’s full remarks at the 4:25 mark below:

HOUSE REPUBLICANS PROTEST MASK MANDATES: After more concerning news over the fast-spreading delta variant and the CDC is responding with new mask guidance, the co-hosts react to outraged House Republicans revolting against a Capitol Hill mask mandate. https://t.co/kLued3muVM pic.twitter.com/x8YaTjCfOz — The View (@TheView) July 30, 2021

