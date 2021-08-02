In a Monday morning statement across her social media accounts, Kathy Griffin has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with lung cancer. While any cancer diagnosis comes as a blow, Griffin was especially caught off guard because she’s never been a smoker. The comedian shared that the cancer is only “stage one,” and she’s optimistic about the outcome. She also made it a point to note that she has been vaccinated for COVID-19, and that her situation “would have been even more serious” if she was unvaccinated.

You can read her full statement below:

I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine. Of course I’m fully vaccinated for Covid. The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It’ll save your life.

XXOO, KG

As noted in her statement, Griffin has been fighting to rebuild her career after a 2017 scandal involving a satirical photo of Donald Trump’s severed head led to her being fired from CNN, where she was a staple during the network’s New Years Eve coverage. After blasting the crowd at the 2018 Writer’s Guild Awards for not lifting a finger to support her during the photo controversy, the heat on Griffin has notably died down over the years, after Trump’s bumbling pandemic response and the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building following a “Stop the Steal” rally. A very tasteless joke seems practically quaint after that.

