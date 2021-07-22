When Donald Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen went on The View in September 2020 to atone for his actions (and promote his new book), he encountered a less than sympathetic Meghan McCain. She repeatedly called him a liar and questioned why she should believe anything he has to say. It was a tense interview from start to finish, and Cohen didn’t help his case by attempting to flatter McCain while expressing his admiration for her late father, Senator John McCain.

However, while stopping by The New Abnormal podcast on Tuesday, Cohen claims that The View co-hosts apologized to him after the show for the way he was treated by McCain, particularly for how she opened the interview by telling him to apologize to Stormy Daniels, who Cohen famously paid off to hide an affair with Trump after his wife, Melania, had just given birth to their son, Barron. Via The Daily Beast:

“I wanted to just say, are you kidding me? Seriously? It’s a stupid question!” Cohen added. “And even all of the other folks that are on The View, like Joy Behar and others, they all turned around afterwards and said, ‘You know, we’re really kind of sorry about Meghan’s comments.’”

What makes this anecdote awkward is that the interview with Cohen is one of the times when McCain probably should have been combative instead of readily taking him at his word. As McCain noted at the time, Cohen has openly admitted to being a “a liar, a cheater, and a thug” for Trump, so it was a fair question for McCain to ask why she should believe him, especially when Cohen has a book to sell.

(Via The Daily Beast)