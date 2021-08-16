Last week, Mike Lindell’s 72-hour “Cyber Symposium” boasted that it would provide definitive proof that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump. Claiming to have over a terabyte of raw data that would back up his relentless conspiracy theory, the MyPillow CEO hired cyber security expert Josh Merritt to parse through a hard drive, which would surely end in Lindell being vindicated. It did not.

In an interview with The Washington Times, Merritt revealed that Lindell’s data contained no proof that the election was hacked. It was an embarrassing moment for Lindell who had already been humiliated by Steve Bannon and fled the stage at his own event after a judge ordered that Dominion’s billion dollar lawsuit against Lindell could go forward. (Lindell is being sued for falsely accusing the software company of election fraud.)

As the Cyber Symposium came to a close, Lindell’s anger over Merritt not finding election fraud resulted in the MyPillow CEO flipping out on a CNN reporter while screaming “forget about the evidence!” It was a bad moment for Lindell’s case, which took an even worse and weirder turn on Monday.

While appearing on his FrankSpeech website, Lindell aired a recorded conversation from Merritt, which… basically suggested that Lindell had a hand in in fraud. While calling the recording a “confession” that would implicate Merritt, all it did was show that the cyber security expert wasn’t willing to go along with any of Lindell’s schemes. Via Raw Story:

Lindell later aired audio on his FrankSpeech website of a person who he said was Merritt. “Technically what they did violates any NDA because they’re asking me to cover up and lie about fraud,” the person on the tape says. “And what happened was fraud.”

Lindell then declared that he hired Merritt to investigate, and then he attempted to discredit Merritt by saying that he’d “preplanned” to discredit all of Lindell’s data. He also accused Merritt of what he called “criminal” acts.

In another odd move, Lindell kept playing the tape where Merritt also reveals that the MyPillow CEO lied about being attacked at his hotel and getting hacked on the first day. Merritt called both a “cover story,” and yet Lindell thought this would make himself look… good? It was all very strange, and yet entirely in character for the die-hard Trump supporter.

(Via Raw Story)