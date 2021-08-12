Mike Lindell‘s week just keeps getting worse. While the MyPillow CEO’s “Cyber Symposium” was already crumbling around him, the crazed conspiracy theorist reportedly fled the stage on Wednesday after a judge ruled that Dominion’s billion dollar lawsuit against Lindell, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliaini, and others can move forward despite attempts to have the case dismissed.

Around 6:00pm EST Wednesday evening, within minutes of the Dominion decision, Lindell can be seen on video exiting the stage of the 72 hour event dedicated to pushing the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

moments after a federal judge ruled that dominion's lawsuits against mike lindell, sidney powell, giuliani, and others can proceed, lindell himself hustles off stage pic.twitter.com/rNbK4iyFyJ — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) August 11, 2021

According to Business Insider, Lindell did not return after abruptly bailing on his own event, and the live-feed was replaced by a video reel showing “election fraud” news articles next to a photo of Lindell hugging a pillow. His departure was also notable, and hilarious, because Lindell had previously boasted that he was going to stay on stage for 72 hours straight, and he even became irate when the crowd wanted to take a break to eat. Lindell then left the stage minutes after his rant.

Mike Lindell is legit upset that some people want to break for lunch in this "cyber symposium," yelling that he's gonna stay up on stage for 3 days straight. "There's no breaks! … You guys can go eat. That’s fine, but I ain’t eating! I’m staying up here for 72 hours…" pic.twitter.com/AV7MYv431g — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

The “Cyber Symposium” started out as a disaster right out of the gate. The three-day event in Sioux Falls, South Dakota was marred by technical issues, which Lindell claimed was the result of being “hacked.” Adding insult to injury, Steve Bannon participated in the event only to turn around and dunk on Lindell for repeatedly airing a propaganda video that doesn’t back up any of its claim.

“I think this is a mistake. I don’t think they should play this movie again,” Bannon said while broadcasting his podcast from the event. “I want to be brutally frank. You’ve laid a theory of the case out here that’s very powerful, but in laying that case out, you’ve got to bring the receipts.”

