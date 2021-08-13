Mike Lindell‘s 72-hour Cyber Symposium has been a series of non-stop blunders that culminated in the most epic fail of all when his own cyber security expert revealed that the terabytes of “evidence” that Lindell has been boasting about does not prove the 2020 presidential was stolen. It was basically random garbage. Considering the entire point of the symposium was for the MyPillow CEO to prove once and for all that he has the goods on election fraud, it was bad.

Things didn’t improve when a frantic Lindell agreed to an interview with CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan on Thursday night that quickly went south. When Sullivan brought up the elephant in the room, namely that Lindell’s proof of election fraud had been debunked my his own team, the MyPillow CEO lost it.

Via Raw Story:

“No. Just forget about the evidence,” snapped Lindell. “If I’m right that China took our country, right now, do you care? Would that bother you? Does that bother you?”

When Sullivan noted that having evidence is important when it comes to backing up serious claims like election fraud, Lindell flipped out again and called the interview a “hit piece.”

Prior to his CNN meltdown, Lindell had ended his now thoroughly debunked symposium with a teary-eyed claim that he had been attacked at his hotel on Wednesday evening. He later claimed it was the work of Antifa, but provided no evidence that he was actually attacked, so at least he was on brand.

(Via Raw Story)