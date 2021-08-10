At long last, Mike Lindell’s “cyber symposium” is here.

The goal of the three-day conference in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is to prove, without a shadow of a doubt, that the 2020 election was stolen from former-president Donald Trump. (It wasn’t.) By August 13, the day Lindell originally said that Trump would be reinstated, (he now claims “nobody said that”), “everybody’s going to know what I know.” What does the MyPillow founder know? It’s unclear, but it involves Joe Biden and Kamala Harris resigning. But before all that, he had to work out some technical issues.

MyPillow CEO and Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed on Tuesday that he was the victim of a cyber attack, resulting in a delay of the start of his “cyber symposium.”

“The whole technology was attacked,” he told the unmasked attendees of the conference. “We need to get the word out, because they blocked the thing. But this is part of what I’m going to talk about today. This is the cover-up. This is the absolute cover-up of the worst in history.” Lindell never specified who “they” is.

The “cyber symposium” spiraled from there, including some ol’ fashioned ranting:

This Mike Lindell "Cyber Symposium" … might be the worst political event I've ever seen? He's just ranting and raving endlessly pic.twitter.com/2wPUXBeYZH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021

He also yelled at a panelist who suggested taking a break for lunch. “No!” Lindell exclaimed. “We’re not going on a break. Put up that movie again. Run the movie. There’s no breaks. We’re streaming 72 hours! Live streaming! Around the world! This never stops!” He told the crowd that they can grab a bite for lunch, but “I ain’t eating. I’m staying up here for 72 hours before they ruin our signal.” According to ABC News reporter Will Steakin, Lindell “left the stage only minutes later.”

Mike Lindell is legit upset that some people want to break for lunch in this "cyber symposium," yelling that he's gonna stay up on stage for 3 days straight. "There's no breaks! … You guys can go eat. That’s fine, but I ain’t eating! I’m staying up here for 72 hours…" pic.twitter.com/AV7MYv431g — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 10, 2021

Remember: this is only day one.

(Via Newsweek)