Mike Lindell’s Election Summit is going as expected. After kicking off the event, which is apparently touting some sort of “Election Crime Bureau” because of course this thing was going to be centered around Donald Trump’s Big Lie, Lindell stumbled immediately out of the gate by accidentally showing a video of his humiliating interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The situation did not improve from there.

Conservative commentator Derrick Evans tweeted a photo from inside the event where he attempted to pump up the obviously sparse number of attendees.

Great crowd for the Lindell Event in Missouri. This is one of two rooms with people also in the lobby area where more media is set up. pic.twitter.com/NkyS5p5wNX — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans_WV) August 17, 2023

“Great crowd for the Lindell Event in Missouri,” Evans tweeted. “This is one of two rooms with people also in the lobby area where more media is set up.”

Twitter users weren’t buying it. Lindell and Evans got lit up in the replies where the conservative commentator attempted to deflect criticism by saying the summit is an “invite only” event.

If you have to explain that there’s more seating beyond what we’re seeing here and you never use the word “full” then the turnout ain’t “great” 😆 — Berbie Busker (@BerbieBusker) August 17, 2023

Bro. Half the people there are dressed as empty seats. — Stephen Dobkin (@docdob) August 17, 2023

Barely 100 people for what was supposed to be a huge and important event. Once again a nothing burger from a grifter that’s begging for money — Mike Swearingen (@Swearingen20) August 17, 2023

Sad event is sad. — C_C 🇺🇸 🍪 🇺🇸🍪 (@c00kiecris) August 17, 2023

That’s a lot of gray hairs and empty chairs. Impressive! — The Nicest Boy on this Website and App (@bikivindaloo) August 17, 2023

I see dozens and dozens! — PRM (aka, Kermudgeon) (@PRM13001813) August 17, 2023

Was everyone on a fucking latrine break? there isn't 200 people there. Probably sharing a snort with mike — Anomaly♡s Army (@edmeyer_able) August 17, 2023

What color is the sky in your world? — I, Robert (@BlueCheese608) August 17, 2023

Of course, the “Election Summit” was already suspect from the moment Lindell announced the event on Steve Bannon’s podcast, which was a huge red flag right there. Lindell touted an incredible plan that will secure future elections and be so incredible that both parties will love it.