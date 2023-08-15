On the same day that Georgia indicted Donald Trump and 18 other conspirators on RICO charges for attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Mike Lindell landed in Missouri to kick off his latest summit centered on, you guessed it, securing election results.

In a new video posted to his Twitter account, the MyPillow CEO, who’s dropped millions on failed attempts to prove the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, urged his followers to “spread the word” about his “Election Summit” that will run from Wednesday to Thursday. Lindell has touted the event as a foolproof, bi-partisan plan to secure future elections that “has never been done before.”

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, or who you are, you’re gonna have so much hope,” Lindell told Steve Bannon back in June.

You can see Lindell’s arrival video below:

Just landed in Missouri for this historical Election Summit which will secure our elections immediately. pic.twitter.com/iI9Jbyo7FI — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) August 14, 2023

Of course, the timing of the “Election Summit” couldn’t be worse. Not only does it arrive directly on the heels of the Georgia indictment, but one of the alleged and charged co-conspirators, Rudy Giuliani, is listed as a speaker. While Lindell has attempted to paint the event as focusing on future elections as opposed to re-litigating the 2020 election, the guest list is a who’s who of loyal MAGA acolytes like Steve Bannon, Mike Flynn, and Laura Loomer.

Also, Lindell is openly promoting the event as an answer from God after praying over the lack of “consequences” for the 2020 election, so maybe don’t hold your breath on this being a bi-partisan love fest.

“During that prayer, God gave me a plan. It is brilliant and divinely inspired, and will immediately secure our election platforms,” Lindell wrote on the official Election Summit event page. “This plan is unique, has never been done before in world history, and has not even previously been talked about by anyone. It does not rely on legislation, judges, or legal actions, etc. This is such a perfect plan, the only way it fails is if we do not get the word out to the entire country, and why I am spreading the word across our nation. It is critical you get this information.”

