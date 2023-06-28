Despite the fact that he’s on the hook for $5 million after his Cyber Symposium blew up in his face, Mike Lindell has a new event coming this summer that he guarantees will fill both sides of the aisle with hope. Although, the name of the event suggests otherwise.

While stopping by Steven Bannon‘s War Room podcast, Lindell touted his “Election Crime Bureau Summit” where he’ll reveal his top secret plan to save our country that no one’s been crazy enough to try. Until now.

It’s Mike Lindell’s birthday, and he announces that he will be revealing his secret plan to save America on Aug 16, and says both Republicans and Democrats will love it. pic.twitter.com/IdgcyDNB4O — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 28, 2023

“The plan will be revealed,” Lindell boasted. “And all this other stuff that people are talking about: ‘We gotta do this in the election. We gotta do that.’ This plan has never been done before. It’s never been even suggested before, and when you get up on August 18th, you’re gonna wake up and go, ‘This is the greatest thing ever!’ I don’t care if you’re a Democrat, Republican, or who you are, you’re gonna have so much hope.”

Considering the event is no doubt hinged on Lindell’s refusal to back down from pushing conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from Donald Trump, the chances of Democrats being filled with hope are probably slim to none.

Also, when it comes to facts, Lindell has notoriously come up short. His election fraud data was proven to be a just a bunch of gibberish on a hard drive, so his plan to save America should be taken with a whole lot of salt.

(Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter)