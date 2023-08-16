Given his current state, it’s easy to forget that Rudy Giuliani made a name for himself bringing down mobsters as a ferocious New York City prosecutor. He regularly wielded Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges to bring down gangsters, so it was particularly ironic to see Giuliani get slapped with those same charges in the Georgia election tampering indictment.

The RICO charges were an amusing bit of schadenfreude, and no one is enjoying that thrill more than the mobsters that Giuliani brought down during the less scandal-plagued days of his legal career.

Via The Messenger:

Veteran mob lawyer Murray Richman told The Messenger that he’s “spoken to several of my clients” since Giuliani, former President Donald Trump and 17 co-defendants were charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. “You can quote me to say, ‘They’re f—— thrilled,'” Richman said Wednesday. “I don’t want to say the language, but they really ripped Rudy a new a——.”

However, the mobsters’ enjoyment of Giuliani’s demise is bittersweet. According to Richman, “half of these guys love Trump. They freaking love Trump.” But there’s nothing like a common enemy to form bonds. “All of them are almost unified in their position of hating f—— Rudy,” Richman added.

Another defense lawyer also chimed in with a similar reaction, and it turns out the legal community is also enjoying Rudy’s predicament.

“All of my clients who had the misfortune of being prosecuted by him are laughing now,” Jeffrey Lichtman told The Messenger. “As am I.”

