Last week, Mike Lindell threw a two-day long event called the “Moment of Truth Summit,” which was, of course, dedicated to the exact opposite of the truth. Namely, Donald Trump’s “Big Lie.” Heck, Steve Bannon and Marjorie Taylor Greene were the featured guests, so that tells you everything you need to know.

However, it appears the event was not a success. But don’t take our word for it: here’s Mike Lindell admitting that it barely generated any attention. Although, the MyPillow CEO stops short of realizing that maybe it’s because people are tired of hearing crazed conspiracy theories because he immediately launches into a brand new one: Big Tech “suppressed” him, you guys.

A defeated and dejected Mike Lindell says the reason nobody watched his event to change the world last week causing it to fail was because of a conspiracy between Google, Yahoo, Bing, Duck Duck, Facebook, Fox and Newsmax. pic.twitter.com/7bkfbveKR2 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2022

Via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter:

We had Google, Google, Yahoo, Bing, Duck Duck, all the search engines worked against us there. I bought ad words on every single one of them platforms so that if you put in ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ or ‘Mike Lindell’s event,’ an ad wouldv’e came up. So it would’ve been the first one telling you where to go there and all these things. This happened back when I did Absolute Proof: The Movie, Google and all of them took away my ability to buy those ads. I expected to come in this morning and have $200,000 in bills from all of them ad words, everyone talking about it and sprading the word. Less than $100, everybody. What they did is totally suppressed these events and this ad word. I’m here live on Facebook, there’s only 300 people there. They’ve suppressed Facebook.

As for who would be mad about not having to pay a $200,000 bill, well… Lindell has repeatedly bragged about how much money he’s dumped into his election fraud crusade. According to the last figure he’s floated, Lindell has dropped at least $30 million into unsuccessfully proving that Trump actually won the 2020 election.

