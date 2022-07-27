During a bizarre TV appearance, Mike Lindell randomly declared that he never paid attention to politics because he spent the past 30 years on crack. The MyPillow CEO blurted out the strange sentence during an appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network while at a recent Donald Trump rally (of course) in Arizona. In fairness, Lindell has never been shy about going from former drug addict to millionaire pillow magnate with money to blow on fruitless election fraud investigations, but it was kind of a weird thing to say out of the blue. Via The Independent:

The reporter from the conservative channel said “In politics over the last 10, 20, 30 years, if you look back no one cared, no one was paying attention.” “I certainly didn’t. I was on crack”, Mr Lindell responded, laughing.

While this should be yet another example of a random right-winger saying random things on a random right-wing network, Lindell’s stock has been rising in Trump world thanks to his unwavering dedication to pushing the “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. Lindell has been a loyal soldier on that front, and he has the multi-billion dollar lawsuits and crumbling business to prove it.

According to Axios, Lindell has reportedly replaced Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in Trump’s inner circle as he prepares for a second presidential run. In a nightmare scenario where Trump actually wins another term in the White House, that would put Lindell and his wacky schemes at the highest peak of political power.

