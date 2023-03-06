Whenever there is a beloved celebrity who has a steady stream of well-loved projects, it’s only a matter of time before “fans” get really weird, and it normally happens pretty quickly. Thanks to the power of social media, anyone can fire off the most absurd comments and get little flack from it because, hey, that’s the internet for you, and it’s easy to be anonymous in a sea of other anonymous users.

As we get further into the 2020s, it became pretty standard for people to ask actors to read weird tweets about them. This isn’t new, but it has gotten increasingly unhinged as the years go on and people become a little too comfortable spewing “compliments” at people who they don’t really know.

While Pedro Pascal has no problems with being the internet’s daddy, he wants to keep it pretty tame, which is not exactly what his fans are doing. While promoting season three of The Mandalorian, Pascal was approached by Access Hollywood to read some NSFW tweets about him, which he politely declined, saying they were “dirty.”

this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/7npzBOqCxk — lauren | tlou & mando spoilers (@djarinluck) March 1, 2023

Pascal, being the gracious actor he is, didn’t make much of a scene, but many of his fans are jumping to his defense online.

I think it’s time for the internet to leave pedro pascal alone. It’s sexual harassment, but no one seems to care bc he’s a man + is graceful about it. It’s really gross and I would never want to be treated like that. https://t.co/NuNwWuPQMz — dominick 🏳️‍⚧️ (@transguyenergy) March 3, 2023

this over sexualization and general weird behavior towards Pedro Pascal is out of control and was my biggest fear with TLOU series coming out, it’s driving me crazy — stephen (@dialofdestiny) March 2, 2023

I literally feel so bad all they do is call him daddy and talk about how he's a heartthrob. Yes he's gorgeous but the guys in two major series rn like? Talk about his work? Like jfc leave him alone — Alli✨ (@AlliGraz) March 2, 2023

I can't imagine having red carpet access only to make an actor uncomfortable by putting him into a sexual situation he didn't accept like that. I thirst Pedro like we all do but the way he's been reduced to this instead of you know maybe asking about his work… https://t.co/XYsMysxU21 — Kate Sánchez⁷ ➡️ #SXSW (@OhMyMithrandir) March 2, 2023

The actor has expressed his frustration with fan requests lately, calling certain situations inappropriate. “People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate,” Pascal explained. “Because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

Already, the Pascal has been referred to as the Internet’s paternal figure, but we don’t need it to get weird!