Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Refused To Read Thirst Tweets About Himself, And Now His Fans Are Coming To His Defense

Whenever there is a beloved celebrity who has a steady stream of well-loved projects, it’s only a matter of time before “fans” get really weird, and it normally happens pretty quickly. Thanks to the power of social media, anyone can fire off the most absurd comments and get little flack from it because, hey, that’s the internet for you, and it’s easy to be anonymous in a sea of other anonymous users.

As we get further into the 2020s, it became pretty standard for people to ask actors to read weird tweets about them. This isn’t new, but it has gotten increasingly unhinged as the years go on and people become a little too comfortable spewing “compliments” at people who they don’t really know.

While Pedro Pascal has no problems with being the internet’s daddy, he wants to keep it pretty tame, which is not exactly what his fans are doing. While promoting season three of The Mandalorian, Pascal was approached by Access Hollywood to read some NSFW tweets about him, which he politely declined, saying they were “dirty.”

Pascal, being the gracious actor he is, didn’t make much of a scene, but many of his fans are jumping to his defense online.

The actor has expressed his frustration with fan requests lately, calling certain situations inappropriate. “People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate,” Pascal explained. “Because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

Already, the Pascal has been referred to as the Internet’s paternal figure, but we don’t need it to get weird!

