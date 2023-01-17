This Is The Way To ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer With Baby Yoda

The highlight of the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys game wasn’t watching what could be Tom Brady’s final game in Tampa Bay. It was The Mandalorian season three trailer that premiered during halftime. Baby Yoda playing with his ball >>> Brady throwing a football.

The last time we saw Din Djarin and Baby Yoda, it was on The Book of Boba Fett where they reunited after Grogu accepted his daddy’s chain mail (in a way, Pedro Pascal is everyone’s daddy) over continuing his Jedi training under the tutelage of a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker. In the season three trailer, Mando and our favorite lil’ green guy (who seems to have a learned a thing or two about the Force) head to Mandalore; there’s also quick cameos from a litter (?) of Kowakian monkey-lizards and whatever Babu Frik is, besides the best part of The Rise of Skywalker. You can watch it above.

“If he is stepping into a leadership position, he’s reluctant to do so,” Pascal told Total Film about Mando’s mindset heading into season three.” I don’t think that there’s anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they’re capable of, and who they are. That part has been really, really fun. Also, from my point of view, there’s so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development.”

The Mandalorian returns for season three on Disney+ on March 1.