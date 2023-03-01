Pedro Pascal is TV’s favorite father figure, thanks to his roles on The Last of Us and The Mandalorian. But before he was daddy for, uh, other reasons, he was in the season four premiere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Eddie, a fresh-faced University of California, Sunnydale student. And vampire.

Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated the return of The Mandalorian with a photo of her and Pascal. “When #Mother met #Father,” she wrote.

“What I just found out — which I am very excited about, and I can’t wait to get my phone back so that I can look it up myself — is that Sarah Michelle Gellar remembers me,” Pascal told Access Hollywood about SMG’s Instagram post. “I remember every moment of shooting that episode, as brief as it was, she was such a kind scene partner and we had the best time.”

The Last of Us actor also remembers that “she had ice cream in her trailer, and she gave me some. She went back to her trailer, she got me some ice cream and she shared, because it was a night shoot, it was in the middle of the night, and we were on the UCLA campus.” He added, “She was incredibly kind. She taught me how to use a sandbag to hit my mark. She was the best.”

I bet the guy who played the bloater is equally effusive about Pascal.

(Via EW)