Even though Hollywood might seem like its own universe, stars are really just like us regular folks and get sleepy from time to time. With all of the cross-time zone traveling, early morning workouts, and various late-night appearances, it isn’t surprising that celebrities need a little assistance falling asleep, so they might pop a Jay-Z-endorsed Ambien and knock out before another day of long being rich, famous, and talented.

Pedro Pascal is not immune to being a sleepy guy from time to time (who isn’t), which is why he opened up about a sleeping pill experience on The Tonight Show that inadvertently caused him to think he lost out on his starring role in The Last of Us. Stars are just like us: sleepy and confused.

The actor was retelling how he got the job as Joel on the post-apocalyptic HBO drama, only he had found out in a sleeping pill haze. During the interview process, Pascal was set to meet with the video game creator Neil Druckmann. “They were like, ‘Will you stay up a little bit later…’ — at this point, it was getting kind of late in London — ‘… to talk to Neil Druckmann, the creator of the video game?” Pascal recalled.

He continued, “I take an Ambien to go to sleep just in case. They’ve got my adrenaline going and my hopes up,” Pascal recounted. “But I get a call and I get told that I got the job after I took the Ambien. And so I was excited, I guess, but I didn’t remember.” Pascal then went to sleep and probably dreamt of zombies and Baby Yoda (again, stars are just like us).

Pascal added, “I woke up in the morning and the first thing that occurred to me was, ‘Aww man, I really want that job… I’m gonna wait by the phone all day long. This hasn’t happened in a while. I’m gonna think about it all day,'” he recalled, forgetting that he had actually been offered the job on the late-night phone call. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah! I got the job!'”

It’s a good thing he did! The Last Of Us has given HBO yet another massive hit. Hopefully, Pascal will be able to stay up long enough to host Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The Last Of Us airs Sundays on HBO (before your nightly melatonin regimen).

(Via Entertainment Weekly)