Prince Harry has delivered a scathing testimony against Piers Morgan in the trial that accuses the British journalist of allegedly being aware of the phone hacking of celebrities, politicians, and royal family members during his time as editor for The Daily Mirror. Harry also accused Morgan of allegedly launching an “intimidation” campaign against both he and Meghan Markle in hopes they would stop pursuing the phone hacking accusations.

Harry’s written testimony was delivered to the London High Court and notably blasts Morgan over the torment of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, during the time before her tragic death. Morgan has denied any knowledge of phones being hacked during his roughly nine year run as editor of The Daily Mirror.

Via Deadline:

“The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick,” Prince Harry said.

Harry went on to rebuke Morgan’s alleged campaign to get the royal couple to abandon the phone hacking case.

“Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan,” Harry wrote. Unfortunately for Morgan, Harry has now become the first senior member of the royal family to be cross-examined in court since the 19th century.

(Via Deadline)