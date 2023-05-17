Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “extremely upset and shaken” after narrowly escaping a near-fatal car crash in New York City on Tuesday night. The couple were leaving the Women of Vision Awards in Manhattan with Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, when they were aggressively pursued by the paparazzi who caused several collisions and almost ran over a police officer.

“It started off with 12 paparazzi then ended up with four chasing [Meghan, Harry and Doria],” an insider said. “Their security tried their best to lose [photographers].”

At one point, uniformed police officers tried to intervene, but the paparazzi reportedly “ignored warnings” and continued to pursue Harry and Meghan, who recorded the chase and subsequent damage on their phones. Their team has since released a statement condemning the pursuit.

Via Page Six:

“Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi. This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

Needless to say, a near-fatal car chase caused by the paparazzi has left the couple “shaken” for obvious reasons. Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a crash in Paris after aggressive photographers refused to stop pursuing her vehicle. That tragedy occurred over 25 years ago, and clearly, the situation has not improved in the decades since.

