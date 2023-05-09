Piers Morgan just delivered a hot take for the ages. Despite the latest episode of Succession sparking demand for Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen to score Emmy nominations for their brutal balcony fight scene, Morgan thinks the show is lacking after shockingly killing off Logan Roy only three episodes into the final season.

In an oddly worded tweet, Morgan praised Brian Cox as the show’s “hot sizzling meat” and complained that the hit HBO series is suffering without him.

“Succession without Logan Roy sucks,” Morgan tweeted. “Got to Ep 7 and really struggling to maintain interest. It’s become vegan TV … missing the hot sizzling meat.”

Succession without Logan Roy sucks. Got to Ep 7 and really struggling to maintain interest. It's become vegan TV … missing the hot sizzling meat. pic.twitter.com/y5tatfOjSf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 9, 2023

Naturally, Morgan’s tweets was quickly pounced on by Succession fans who have been enjoying the new dynamic that Logan’s absence brings to the final season. With the media mogul gone, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Snook) have been forced to fill their father’s shoes, and it’s been a disaster every step of the way.

The three can’t stop betraying each other through self-serving backroom deals, tenuous alliances, and in the case of Kendall, a deep-ceded penchant for self-betrayal. The dramatic tension has been peak Succession, and fans wasted no time calling out Morgan for crying about a lack of “hot meat.”

You can see Morgan get roasted for his bad Succession take below:

This is a terrible take – the episode in which they discover he’s dying is literally one of the best episodes of TV I’ve ever seen. And the Shiv/Tom scene from last night was epic. This season has been brilliant. https://t.co/VUlYUmpjyo — Jonathan Adamson (@adamsonjon) May 9, 2023

Here’s Piers, gaslighting the world again. https://t.co/Hv0I0QtrG9 — Conor Pope (@conor_pope) May 9, 2023

Lmao This is how you know it's incredible television https://t.co/0tKAiK5Gv1 — Not Brian Kidd's Mate (@Dannyjm__) May 9, 2023

Common Piers Morgan L The absence of Logan Roy introduces a new and interesting dynamic which forces the main characters to re-evaluate and reinvent themselves now that some of them have what they want. Breaking Bad didn't become "vegan TV" just cause Gus Fring died, you Muppet https://t.co/Q0jcrkf9m5 — Blacklight🌹#WGASolidarity (@Blacklight_21) May 9, 2023

It's tough, Piers Morgan trying to craft a "Succession went WOKE" take, but there's an audience for that of exactly one person and it's him. https://t.co/9lzWlkRuOR — grace (@GemOfAmara) May 9, 2023

Clearly Piers didn't watch the entire episode. #Spoiler The argument at the end is insane writing and emmys should he handed out for that scene alone.#Succession #SuccessionSpoilers https://t.co/fJQfLbalgL — Ted (@WritingTed) May 9, 2023

I can’t believe it! Murdoch’s favourite pooch doesn’t like it no more!! Aww! https://t.co/mdXAtbbnYL — Jack Maguire (@JackDMagi) May 9, 2023

