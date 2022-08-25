While Rudy Giuliani’s unwavering loyalty to Donald Trump has seemed misplaced to many — especially given that the former president seems to have essentially abandoned his pal, who is in deep legal doo-doo for conspiring with Trump to overturn the 2020 presidential election — a new revelation from Rudy’s ex-wife (but not his cousin-wife) might shed some light on the reason behind the former New York City mayor’s unwillingness to rat on Trump.

The Guardian recounted a story found in Andrew Kirtzman’s upcoming book, Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor, in which Judith Giuliani — who was married to Rudy from 2003 to 2019 (but, again, is not his cousin, though she is currently suing him) — told the author about a time when Trump seemed to show… dare we say compassion?! This surprising bit of empathy came in 2008, following Rudy’s failed presidential run, which led Giuliani into a deep depression that saw him drinking to excess. Recovery came in the form of a month-long stay at Trump’s Palm Beach home and golf course. “We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret,” Judith says in the book.

Judith, who is a nurse, recognized that her then-husband needed help. ​“She said he started to drink more heavily,” according to Kirtzman. “While Giuliani was always fond of drinking scotch with his cigars while holding court at the Grand Havana or Club Mac, his friends never considered him a problem drinker. Judith felt he was drinking to dull the pain.”

Today, stories of Rudy’s taste for tipple are kind of legendary, though he has always insisted he does not have a drinking problem. Still, many Trump insiders have claimed that The Big Lie really started on Election Night 2020, when an allegedly shitfaced Rudy convinced Trump — who had lost — to simply declare that he had won. Which admittedly sounds like the kind of brilliant plan one would have to be inebriated to come up with. Rudy, for his part, swears that he “refused all alcohol” on that evening and only consumed Diet Pepsi.

As for his 2008 stay at Mar-a-Lago: The Guardian reports that he mentioned it to The New York Times once in 2018, when he said that following his loss in the GOP presidential primary, he and his wife “spent a month at Mar-a-Lago, relaxing.”

Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America’s Mayor will be released on September 13, 2022.

(Via The Guardian)