Rudy Giualiani is not having an easy go of things right now. On top of still dealing with the $1.3 billion lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems, for spreading the Big Lie, he has had his license to practice law in both New York and Washington, DC. suspended. Then there are the heart problems—and who can forget the light tap on the back heard around the world? Now Rudy’s got another headache to deal with in the form of an ex-wife who is demanding more than a quarter-million dollars from her former husband to help pay for the Palm Beach, Florida house they shared — but she took in the divorce.

As Page Six reports, Judith Giuliani — who was married to the former New York City mayor for whopping 16 years, from 2013 to 2019 — filed papers against her ex with the Supreme Court of the State of New York and claims that Rudy has failed to pay $262,000 that was part of their divorce settlement, which was specifically to be used to pay for their house in Palm Beach, a housekeeper to clean said house, and private club fees. You know, just the everyday necessities.

As Page Six writes:

In a sworn affidavit, Judith accuses Rudy of owing her $140,000 for their South Lake Drive, Palm Beach, property alone. The lux condo was listed on the market in 2019 for $3.3 million. It didn’t sell, but Judith claims in the documents that Rudy “is required to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property has been sold” per the divorce agreement, and she claims that he’s only given her $60,000.

While the agreement stipulated that they each needed to pay their own dues at their country club, because Rudy neglected to pay his half of said dues, Judith had to “in order to remain in good standing with the clubs,” per court papers.

While their divorce settlement also stipulated that Rudy needs to cough up $5,000 per month for Judith to have some kind of help—be it a housekeeper or a personal assistant—she says in the lawsuit that Rudy “has made inconsistent and sporadic payments to me, including a $10,000 check in June 2021 that was returned due to insufficient funds.”

It’s hardly a secret that Rudy is facing a litany of legal issues himself. In fact, he set up his own legal defense fund in the past that was such an abject failure, it was forced to shutter. Despite his financial woes, Judith is confident Rudy’s got the dough to pay her and has demanded he hand it over immediately.

