After delivering a bizarre, rambling speech to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Rudy Giuliani is attempting to set the record straight that he wasn’t drunk during the memorial dinner event because he’s not the raging alcoholic that numerous media reports have made him out to be.

While talking to Meghan McCain‘s new place of employment, The Daily Mail, Giuliani repeatedly denied being drunk while delivering his speech, which included, as all speeches do, threats of ripping off General Mark Milley’s military awards and shoving them down his throat. “America’s Mayor” also made entirely unprompted references to Prince Andrew and randomly proclaimed, “Never had a drink with him, never was with a woman or young girl with him. Ever, ever, ever.”

In a nutshell, the 9/11 speech was peak Rudy, but if you ask him, it was a beautiful moment, people were laughing, and, look, he only had a Scotch beforehand. In his own words, he’s not even sure he “drank the whole damn thing.” He also lashed out at accusations that he’s a drunk. Via The Daily Mail:

‘If I was an alcoholic, I’d be fricking dead by now. It is [a] complete lie. I’m on television all the time. I’m as lucid as you can be. I’m not demented like Joe Biden. I can go before the Supreme Court … I have already many times. I write. I do a podcast twice a week. I do a radio show … five times a week. I answer questions from people constantly. I’m probably one of the sharpest guys you’re ever going to meet. And you want to put me in a court room and I’ll kick the s*** out of anybody. I am not an alcoholic.’

According to Giuliani, rumors of his alcoholism are simply a misunderstanding about his love for Scotch and cigars. “I drink moderate amounts of Scotch,” he said. “I mostly drink Scotch because I like to have it with cigars.” While that may have been a convincing argument, these were the very next words out of Giuliani’s mouth, again, unprompted. “I didn’t have a cigar last night.” Absolutely incredible that this is the legal mind that used to take down mob bosses.

(Via Daily Mail)