For months, Donald Trump’s orders to his cronies about the House Select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots were simple: Don’t talk to them. Some haven’t, and face jail time. Many, however, have. And it appears that one of the big fish — someone who likely knows more than most — is reportedly ready to squeal.

That person is Rudy Giuliani, the former president’s lawyer and prominent cheerleader for what has become known as “the Big Lie.” Three sources tell The New York Times that the onetime New York City mayor, whose reputation and financial wellbeing have been in tatters since aiding Trump in his fruitless bid to overturn the 2020 election, is in discussions to provide testimony to the committee so despised by members of the Republican party.

These discussions could fall apart; Trump could always apply some pressure. But sources say Giuliani, the NYT says, “plans to take a less confrontational stance toward its requests than some other members of Mr. Trump’s inner circle who are fighting the committee’s subpoenas or have otherwise refused to cooperate.”

One reason for playing ball? Possibly to avoid further legal headaches that could come with fighting a subpoena. Giuliani already has enough legal problems as it is, being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voter Systems, who have also come for Trump loyalists like lawyer Sidney Powell and pillow salesman Mike Lindell.

Giuliani stuck his neck out for Trump, not only financially but reputationally. His attempts to aid in Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories led to repeated and creative humiliation, including the Four Seasons Total Landscaping debacle, delivering a press conference while mystery goo ran down his head, and introducing the world to the instantly infamous wine lady witness. And after all that, Trump refused to help him out as his legal and financial troubles mushroomed. Maybe this will be both Giuliani’s comeback as well as his payback.

(Via NYT)