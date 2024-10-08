If this is how you find it’s not the real Sydney Sweeney trying to sell you crypto, I’m sorry for your loss (of money).

McAfee has released the list of the 10 celebrities whose names were “most frequently fabricated this year for online scams,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, including fake advertisements, phony giveaways, and sham weight loss gummies. (Learn how you can avoid getting scammed here.)

Number one is Scarlett Johansson (“advertisements and endorsements” is what she’s falsely being associated with), followed by Kylie Jenner (“social media giveaway scams and fake Kylie Cosmetics products and websites”), Taylor Swift (“celebrity endorsements, ticket scams, and product giveaway scams”), and Anya Taylor-Joy (“a giveaway scam”).

Sabrina Carpenter (“an app for creating sexually explicit images”) and Sydney Sweeney (“crypto scams”) are #6 and #7, while the only guys on the list are #5 Tom Hanks (“miracle cures and wonder drugs”) and #9 Johnny Depp (“giveaway, crypto, and fundraising scams”). Not to victim blame, but if you’re looking for crypto from Jack Sparrow, maybe you deserve to get scammed?

Here’s the full top 10:

1. Scarlett Johansson

2. Kylie Jenner

3. Taylor Swift

4. Anya Taylor-Joy

5. Tom Hanks

6. Sabrina Carpenter

7. Sydney Sweeney

8. Blake Lively

9. Johnny Depp

10. Addison Rae

Notice how Jason Statham isn’t on the list. Scammers are terrified of The Beekeeper.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)