Ted Cruz is best known these days for the constant stream of Cancun jokes that he even inflicts upon himself, but he’s still the master of the self own on other subjects. Recently, he’s stepped in it while attempting to outwit Stephen King and clutching his pearls over Sam Smith. Now, Cruz is wading into the mess created by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been sacrificing the economic well-being of his entire state (by irrevocably feuding with Disney) to win over a few MAGA voters for the GOP presidential primary race.

Not only have DeSantis and cronies been attacking the LGBTQ+ community, but the NAACP has seen more than enough regarding the state’s new discriminatory laws, including the yanking of funding for diversity programs in higher education and expanding concealed carry rights. Over the weekend, the NAACP responded by formally issuing a travel advisory for the Sunshine State. As relayed by CNN, the group warned against “DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson added, “Beware that your life is not valued.”

Ted doesn’t see the big deal here. So, he decided to put words into Martin Luther King Jr.’s mouth over the fiasco. “Dr. King would be ashamed of how profoundly they’ve lost their way,” he lamented on Twitter.

This is bizarre. And utterly dishonest. In the 1950s & 1960s, the NAACP did extraordinary good helping lead the civil rights movement. Today, Dr. King would be ashamed of how profoundly they’ve lost their way. https://t.co/F9EAiEfDP6 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 21, 2023

Not so, responded Bernice King. She took umbrage with Ted for attempting to speak for her father, and she insisted, “What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida.”

What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida. https://t.co/7ivUmEqgPH pic.twitter.com/OXKo0Q5jC3 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) May 22, 2023

One day, Ted might learn to mind his own state’s business.

When @BerniceKing QTs you, it's time to stop talking. — Witches Truth Post📜💎 (@witchestruth) May 22, 2023

(Via CNN)