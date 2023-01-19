Ted Cruz can’t resist wading into the TV and movie realms when it suits his purposes. Usually, this turns into an embarrassing exchange, like that time when he misinterpreted Watchmen while going off on an anti-environmentalist bender. He has also broken the First Rule of Fight Club to disastrous ends, and that wasn’t as amazing as when the noted The Princess Bride superfan tangled with Cary Elwes. Now, Ted has decided to poke a horror maestro, and although that figure appears to be ignoring him, there’s still comeuppance coming from elsewhere.

The subject of this Cancun Cruz adventure happens to be banned books, which Ted has spun into a conservative issue. Stephen King, who has reportedly removed one of his own books from circulation and who tweets about everything from salmon recipes to dad jokes, picked up the topic without firing shots at anyone in particular.

“Hey, kids!” the Cell author tweeted. “It’s your old buddy Steve King telling you that if they ban a book in your school, haul your ass to the nearest bookstore or library ASAP and find out what they don’t want you to read.”

Hey, kids! It's your old buddy Steve King telling you that if they ban a book in your school, haul your ass to the nearest bookstore or library ASAP and find out what they don't want you to read. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 18, 2023

Ted decided to turn the tweet around while falsely suggesting that the Bible has been banned: “And just like that, millions of kids began reading the Bible…”

And just like that, millions of kids began reading the Bible…. https://t.co/PbAgIyYSx8 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 19, 2023

As mentioned above, King has not dignified Ted’s tweet with a response, but that’s alright. The Cell author’s followers are doing it for him while letting Ted know that he’s “outmatched” and that, no, the Bible has not been banned, and maybe Ted hasn’t read any Stephen King books, or he would have noticed the plentiful biblical themes at work. The separation of church and state also popped into the discussion.

The Bible is not banned. Grow the fuck up. — Elijah Manley (@iElijahManley) January 19, 2023

Nobody has banned the Bible. So the only people this will work on is people who are already all aboard the conservative media fear mongering train. I'm deeply Christian. And I'm not being persecuted in America. — kristenlouise (@kristenlouisep) January 19, 2023

Don’t try and match wits with Steve King, you’re outmatched. — Neall (@nlltrt) January 19, 2023

I’d encourage anyone interested in literature to read the Bible as it is the most referenced book in Western Civilization. Have you ever read Steven King’s work, Ted? There is plenty of biblical references and themes in his stories. Everyone should read more books. All of em — Michael Pegarsch (@MPGRSCH) January 19, 2023

Yeah…no. The Bible isn’t in public schools because…wait for it…a little something called separation of church and State. It’s astounding you don’t know this. — Just Lisa 🙋🏻‍♀️🤗💪🏻🦋 (@MiamiMagLisa) January 19, 2023

And all the banned books too. As long as they aren’t reading the Bible in any public schools it is fine with me. Remember that little thing called separation of church and state ? I know you learned that in law school. — Keeblr Elf Destroyer (@KeeblrD) January 19, 2023

You wanna be one of the cool kids so bad, except that you’re so mega-cringe with a face only Putin could love. — James ミルキー Mielke (@LimitedRunJames) January 19, 2023

