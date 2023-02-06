Last night’s Grammys featured a performance from Sam Smith and Kim Petras, who got theatrical with their “devilish” rendition of “Unholy.” The performance was a knockout, but it’s par for the course that something will upset conservatives during the course of the annual event. Remember when people got mad at Lady Gaga for her 2015 performance that was supposedly filled with Illuminati references? Yeah, that happens. And Ted Cruz was all too willing to lose it over Sam Smith’s inferno-evoking set full of whips and chains and a reference to Samara from The Ring.

(To be fair, Ted Cruz allegedly likes other costumes more. So there’s that.)

“Unholy” did win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and surely, Sam Smith does not care that some conservatives are anything but happy about any allusion to the darker side. That’s exactly what’s happening on social media, and Ice Storm Weasel Ted Cruz (who maybe should be worried about other things, like his state’s failing power grid) was quick with a complaint: “This…is…evil.”

Naturally, people fired back at Ted and told him to “clutch pearls harder,” but also, this Footloose joke hit the mark.

We live in the plot of ‘Footloose’ apparently — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 6, 2023

Clutch pearls harder, nerd. — Southpaw Leftist (@SouthpawLeftist) February 6, 2023

Earlier in the evening, Ted let the world know that he was unhappy about the Pfizer ad at the end of Smith’s performance. Is that a suggestion that vaccination is “evil” as well?

Pfizer is taking the whole truth in advertising thing pretty literally…. https://t.co/PWsHjo4Lkk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 6, 2023

People also dragged Ted for freaking out, not remembering how controversial Kid Rock used to be, and yes, ignoring his own state.

If you think this is bad…you should check out what your boy Kid Rock was doing 20 years ago. — Southpaw Leftist (@SouthpawLeftist) February 6, 2023

A performance is evil? 🤦🏻‍♂️ u guys really are soft — 🇲🇽 GeneralMID 🤡 🇵🇷 (@smittytibbs) February 6, 2023