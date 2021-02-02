Ted Cruz is getting roasted for a weirdly inaccurate take on Avengers: Endgame and Watchmen that’s so bad, the creative teams behind the film and HBO series are crawling out of the woodwork to basically ask, “Ted, what the hell are you talking about?” While trying to make some point about liberal Democrats and the Left telling people how to live their lives, Cruz went on a strange tangent about movie villains. “Have you noticed in how many movies how often rabid environmentalists are the bad guys?” the Florida senator said on his Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “Whether it’s Thanos or go to ‘Watchmen.’ The view of the Left is people are a disease.”

While there’s so many things wrong with Cruz’s hot take, starting with the fact that the demonstrably wrong villains hate humanity, not the heroes, Gunn would like to focus on Cruz pronouncing Thanos as “Thonnos” during his weird rant. “Maybe he can start with pronouncing Thanos correctly & then work his way up to making sense,” Gunn tweeted.

Maybe he can start with pronouncing Thanos correctly & then work his way up to making sense. https://t.co/jZ6hNm1mYL — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 2, 2021

The Thanos take is just the most recent in a long line of bad takes that has seen Cruz roasted by everyone from Seth Rogen to Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, who delivered the most brutal burn last week during the GameStop meme stocks fiasco. After Cruz agreed with an AOC tweet calling for a hearing on the Robinhood investment app blocking users from buying GameStop stock, AOC fired back that she’ll gladly reach across the aisle with anyone but Cruz who stoked the flames of the assault on the Capitol building.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” AOC tweeted at Cruz. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

