For weeks after the presidential election in November, Ted Cruz parroted Donald Trump talking points and played a part in stirring up his supporters with misinformation that culminated in a riot at the US Capitol that left five people dead. That hasn’t stopped the senator from Texas from continuing bad faith arguments and online feuds even after Trump left office. And so it seems Seth Rogen is more than happy to continue telling Cruz to f*ck off on Twitter.

Charming, civil, educated response. ⁦@Sethrogen⁩ If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you. If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing…not so much. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021

The actor and pottery enthusiast has spent the last few weeks occasionally replying to messages Cruz sends online with profane rebukes, and Cruz seems more than happy to pick a fight with the guy who starred in Pineapple Express. The arguments usually go something like this: Cruz says something silly, like incorrectly suggesting the Paris Climate Accords is bad for America because it was written by Parisians, or something. Then Rogen tells him to f*ck off.

Cruz usually calls Rogen a Hollywood elite, or disparages the nature of his movies, and Rogen tells him to f*ck off again.

You literally inspired a deadly insurrection you stupid fuck. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

This happened again over the weekend, with Cruz getting mad about foul language while playing in stereotypes about Tourette’s syndrome. That didn’t sit well with plenty of people watching the exchange unfold.

As a guy with Tourette Syndrome, I’d just like to point out that only a small percentage of us have symptoms that manifest as coprolalia, but a high percentage of us recognize that Ted is a fuckwad piece of shit. https://t.co/2eEZJiFJpG — Farmer Jones (@thefarmerjones) January 23, 2021

And Rogen felt the same way, pointing out the stereotype and telling Cruz to f*ck off once again.

Also you’re a fucking fascist. Shut up and go away. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021

As another viral tweet put it plainly, Rogen’s life online has a very specific rhythm these days and no one but Cruz seems to be complaining.

every day seth rogen wakes up, logs onto twitter, shows everyone the cool vase he made today and then simply bullies ted cruz to death and i just want to say i’m very proud of him — kayla ♡ (@baz00per) January 23, 2021

It seems unlikely that Cruz will actually just go away: he’s still an elected official and thus far has seen no real consequences for the role he played in the MAGA coup attempt. But Rogen is certainly trying his best to make life online for the senator a bit tougher. And it’s hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve that at the very least.