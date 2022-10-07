Greg Gutfeld is tired of college students not being hot anymore. The Five host, who for the record is 58-years-old, ranted on Thursday night that the latest generation of undergrads aren’t up to his standards. The comments came during a large discussion on a university that’s supposedly offered a course called “Doing Nothing,” which led to a typical Fox News attack on higher education before Gutfeld made things creepy.

58-year-old Greg Gutfeld complains that today's college kids aren't hot enough. "They are deliberately ugly-fying themselves… They're out of shape, asexual, they're rejecting the truth in beauty, they all look like rejects from a loony bin. I'd steer clear of college, too!" pic.twitter.com/v9cUtlTJrA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 6, 2022

“Have you seen how miserable and how miserable-looking a lot of these students are?” he lamented. Gutfeld claimed students are “deliberately ugly-fying themselves” and “rejecting the truth in beauty.” He continued: “You see them on TikTok, they’re out of shape, they’re asexual… they all look like rejects from the loony bin.”

After revealing that the spends his free time looking at co-eds on TikTok, Gutfeld referred to the old Fox News chestnut of complaining about academia. “I think the course in doing nothing is actually majoring in gender studies,” Gutfeld quipped before saying that he thinks the high price of tuition is “one of the main reasons why people aren’t going” to college anymore. That’s quite the remark from a guy who said earlier in the year that he’s willing to “go to war” over student loan forgiveness.

But veering back to the creepiness, the clip of Gutfeld complaining about non-hot college students started bouncing around Twitter where people had several thoughts on an almost 60-year-old Fox News host critiquing the looks of kids just out of high school.

Why is Gutfeld looking at college girls? https://t.co/NLoIqCX9pF — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 6, 2022

ATTENTION, COLLEGE STUDENTS: An old weirdo on Fox News demands that you make yourselves more attractive https://t.co/s5b82cWLl1 — Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) October 7, 2022

This weirdo shouldn’t be allowed near students ever. https://t.co/i116gBXqlu — Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) October 7, 2022

A guy with a slouch worse than a potato is commenting on how people look? 🙄🙄 https://t.co/jVJdbqmMLS — Amanduh (@amandapropa) October 7, 2022

Of all the dumb efforts from the college-educated right telling kids to avoid college, this is about par for the course. https://t.co/OUQlh7d2kt — Daniel Gerling 🦬 (@danielgerling) October 7, 2022

Maybe no woman wants you to find them attractive, Greg Gutfeld https://t.co/KnFFZoIGcU — Vicki Larson (@OMGchronicles) October 7, 2022

What the fuck is wrong with this dude@fbi this is the guy, this is him right here https://t.co/tKOUKEYwb8 — THRILLHO 🌎✌🏼 (@lowfive_) October 7, 2022

.@Gutfeldfox to this day STILL so not funny. My offer stands, send me a vid of Greg being funny , I will send you 20 dollars, you don’t have to send me one of him being creepy AF. It’s right here. https://t.co/mdn0Xj499H — Titus (@TitusNation) October 7, 2022

I'm not sure I'd go on live television and tell people that I like going to college campuses for spank material. But hey, what do I know? https://t.co/fJBboieOpm — Eric Stormblessed: Antifa Public Relations (@NotBadgers) October 7, 2022

