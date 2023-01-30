This weekend, Donald Trump finally sprung into action, belatedly campaigning, albeit at smaller joints than he’s used to, including a high school auditorium. Perhaps holding rallies will distract voters from the many, many, many problems facing him. Indeed, did you forget about the criminal probe into his handling of his alleged Stormy Daniels affair? Presumed to have fizzled out, it rose from the grave on Monday, prompting an inevitable meltdown from the former president alleged to have given her “the worst 90 seconds of my life.”

The New York Times reported that a Manhattan grand jury had begun hearing evidence about the alleged encounter, specifically as to claims that he authorized a hush money payment to Daniels in 2016, when he was running for president. That suggests that District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one step closer to making a decision over criminal charges. Trump did not like that one bit.

“With murders and violent crime surging like never before in New York City, the Radical Left Manhattan D.A., Alvin Bragg, just leaked to the Fake News Media that they are still going after the Stormy ”Horseface” Daniels Bull….!” Trump stormed on his rinky-dink Twitter clone. “Working closely with the Weaponized Justice Department, this is a continuation of the Greatest Witch Hunt of all time. They long ago missed the Statute of Limitations, & I recently won big money against ‘Stormy’ in the 9th Circuit – NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR. This is old news!”

Trump has denied the affair before, as has Daniels, who only started claiming it was true in the last few years. He’s also insulted her looks before, though his name-calling has nothing on Daniels’ horrifyingly vivid descriptions of him, which don’t need rehashing here. Given all the bad news Trump faced in the home stretch of 2022, he’s clearly not happy to have more added to the pile.

(Via Mediaite)