If someone is losing their mind on TRUTH Social and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? Yes, but only when it’s shared on Twitter.

Following Cassidy Hutchinson’s explosive testimony on Tuesday, in which she claimed that Donald Trump knew Jan. 6 rioters were armed but didn’t care because “they’re not here to hurt me” (he also allegedly threw ketchup at the wall and grabbed the steering wheel of a Secret Service vehicle), the former-president had a meltdown on his failing social media platform. “I NEVER SAID, ’MIKE PENCE DESERVES IT (to be hung). Another made up statement by a third rate social climber,” he… what’s the TRUTH Social word for “tweeted”? Socialed? Truth’d? (It’s probably truth’d.) Trump also rage-wrote, “Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?” a truly unprecedented collection of words.

But there was almost no “Bad handwriting, that of a Whacko?” (the horror), as the right-wing friendly TRUTH Social had trouble finding anyone to work there. Reuters reports that “many engineers and tech firms won’t consider working with a Trump company,” as they “fear an association with Trump will cost them customers [and] hurt their careers.”

The mutual aversion has severely restricted the pool of talent and corporate partners available to help [Trump Media & Technology Group] build a competitive social network on an ambitious timeline… The company risks facing the same challenge in seeking advertising from major companies, who want to avoid alienating the half or more of their customers in a politically polarized America who dislike Trump, according to two advertising experts.

Can you imagine a world without TRUTH Social?

Shudder.

(Via Reuters)