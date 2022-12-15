It’s usually Tucker Carlson who makes things uncomfortable on his Fox News show with his terrible opinions. But during Wednesday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Today, it was Mike Tyson who supplied the awkwardness.

The boxer was there to discuss his famed career. “How did you feel about the guys you were in the ring with?” Carlson asked. Without any hesitation, Tyson replied, “I wanted to kill them.” Carlson laughed that unnatural laugh of his, but Tyson was dead serious. “I’m laughing nervously,” Carlson said to cut the tension as Tyson just stared at him. He doubled down on the question asking the friend of pigeons everywhere, who once bit a rival’s ear off, if he really felt that way. “Yeah,” Tyson responded. Nothing more.

Carlson then opted for a better question, asking Tyson how he came to have that frame of mind. Tyson cited his socio-economic background, which he had touched on in the same interview, a portion of which aired on Tuesday night as well. “Just think about who I am. I don’t want to go back there no more. I don’t want to be in that poverty state of mind anymore. Not from a physical perspective; I don’t want to be poverty-stricken here,” he explained, pointing to his head.

When Carlson again asked if Tyson thought about his opponents, he answered, “Absolutely. The more you hurt them, the higher you go in life. That’s just my mentality: the more you hurt them, the more people love you.” Carlson can relate, if the “them” is Joe Biden / Anthony Fauci / AOC / other Republicans / rap lyrics and “people” is the average Fox News viewer.

You can watch the interview here.

(Via the Daily Beast)