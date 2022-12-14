While Tucker Carlson unintentionally gives his hate-watchers plenty to laugh about on a daily basis, there are few things funnier than watching him attempt to flex his proverbial muscles and act like a big tough guy. Like the time in summer 2021 that a Monana Man/hero got in the Fox News host’s face and told him he was “the worst human being known to mankind,” to which Carlson responded — weeks later, and on the air, that he had been harboring some pretty “dark thoughts” about what he would have done had cameras not been rolling. (Of course!)

Now Carlson is all riled up again, and telling tales about exactly what he said to Republican Michael McCaul, the Republican congressman from Texas who accused the Fox News host — who has been plugging pro-Putin talking points and praising the Kremlin for years — of being a Russian agent. As Mediaite reports, Carlson shared the story on Tuesday, when he was a guest on Tulsi Gabbard’s podcast. (Gabbard, it should be noted, has also been accused of being a Russian agent.) The two talked about Tucker’s attempts to score an interview with Vladimir Putin, and his belief that the NSA was spying on him because of that.

“There are members of Congress who are controlled by the intel agencies,” Carlson said, adding: “I’m not speculating on this. You know, I lived [in Washington DC] for 35 years. I know this.” But of McCaul in particular, he explained:

“I got into an argument with him once last year on the phone — he had told somebody that I was a Russian agent or something, and I was outraged. So I called him on the phone. And I used bad language — I was really mad — and he said, ‘Woah, woah, woah… That’s what the intel briefers told me, that you were working for Russia.’ And I said, ‘That’s what the intel briefers told you? You believe your f***ing intel briefers? Like, how old are you, son? I’m from D.C. My dad was in this world. You’re being manipulated by your intel briefers!’”

Fish Sticks don’t play, bruh.

Also: Nothing screams “total badass” like a 51-year old former bow tie addict who drops an F-bomb, calls you ‘son,’ then mentions his dad in one tirade.

You can listen to the full interview on Mediaite here.

(Via Mediaite)