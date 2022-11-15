25 years after Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield’s legendary heavyweight rematch, aka the “bite fight,” the two heavyweights are jumping in the ring together once again (the cannabis ring, not the boxing ring) for what has got to be the coolest team-up ever. Tyson’s premium cannabis brand, TYSON 2.0, is set to drop a new co-branded product beginning today via the new TYSON 2.0 global online marketplace called Holy Ears — a new THC and Delta 8 THC-infused all-natural, vegan, and gluten-free variety of ear-shaped edibles.

“It’s a privilege to reunite with my former opponent and now long-time friend and turn years of fights and knockouts into a partnership that can make a positive impact and heal people,” says Tyson in a press release announcing the partnership.

“Back then we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were in a lot of pain… now nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers,” adds Holyfield.

TYSON 2.0 already has an ear-shaped cannabis-infused gummy called Mike Bites — and they’re actually pretty tasty — and it appears that the new Holy Ears will be a simple expansion of that collection, with the first flavor set to be Cherry Pie Punch. Carma Holdings, the larger brand house that TYSON 2.0 lives under, will also launch Holyfield’s own cannabis line sometime in 2023.

In addition to the TYSON 2.0 online marketplace, Holy Ears will be available in November at select retailers in Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, and New Jersey. The idea of eating gummi ears is less than pleasant, but trust us, these cannabis-infused gummies pack quite an, um, punch. A delicious punch! Plus it’s good to see that both Tyson and Holyfield have a good sense of humor over what was no doubt a traumatizing experience.