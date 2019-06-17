OJ Simpson, Kevin Sorbo, And Bill Cosby Trending Has People Confused That The ’90s Are Back

06.17.19

In case you’ve yet to open Google, Twitter, or wherever you get your news from today, allow me to briefly summarize: Everything is still terrible! President Donald Trump got himself all freshly oranged-up for his latest 20/20 interview in which he essentially bragged about committing obstruction of justice and then turned around referred to 2020 Democratic hopefuls as a “motley crew.”

Meanwhile, OJ Simpson has surfaced on Twitter talking about “getting even;” Bill Cosby is delusional and still referring to himself as “America’s Dad” from behind bars; and Kevin Sorbo (a.k.a. Hercules) did a bunch of bad tweets about sex, abortion, guns, and illegal immigration. Oh, and Gloria Vanderbilt, fashion designer as well as mother to Anderson Cooper, has passed away at age 95.

And while these things are all, indeed, terrible at face value, the one thing they have in common is their ties to the 1990s. This was the decade when the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe and The Cosby Show were just starting to wane in popularity, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys was one of the highest rated syndicated television shows in the world, and … well, we all know what was going on with OJ at the time.

