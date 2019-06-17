Getty Image

It was a big weekend for people everyone hates going on Twitter. On Saturday, one O.J. Simpson made his debut on the social media service, and was not exactly welcomed. On Sunday evening, no less than Bill Cosby tweeted — from jail — what he seems to have thought would be a heartwarming, bittersweet ode to Father’s Day. It did not go well.

Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad…I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities.#HappyFathersDay#RenewedOathToOurFamily pic.twitter.com/6EGrF87t6G — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 17, 2019

“Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad,” wrote the former star of a once-beloved TV show that has now been tainted because he was convicted of multiple sex offenses. “I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities. #HappyFathersDay #RenewedOathToOurFamily”

Cosby included both a yellow flower emoji as well as a gif of him from the salad days, long before dozens of women accused him of various forms of sexual impropriety over the decades.