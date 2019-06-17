Bill Cosby Tweeted A Father’s Day Message, And People Were Not Having It

06.16.19 5 mins ago

Getty Image

It was a big weekend for people everyone hates going on Twitter. On Saturday, one O.J. Simpson made his debut on the social media service, and was not exactly welcomed. On Sunday evening, no less than Bill Cosby tweeted — from jail — what he seems to have thought would be a heartwarming, bittersweet ode to Father’s Day. It did not go well.

“Hey, Hey, Hey…It’s America’s Dad,” wrote the former star of a once-beloved TV show that has now been tainted because he was convicted of multiple sex offenses. “I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads… It’s an honor to be called a Father, so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose —strengthening our families and communities. #HappyFathersDay #RenewedOathToOurFamily”

Cosby included both a yellow flower emoji as well as a gif of him from the salad days, long before dozens of women accused him of various forms of sexual impropriety over the decades.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Cosby
TAGSBILL COSBYThe Cosby Show
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 7 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP