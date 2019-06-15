OJ Simpson Joined Twitter And Says He Has Some ‘Getting Even To Do’

06.15.19 51 mins ago

Getty Image

Since his release from prison in 2017, OJ Simpson had kept a pretty low profile. That all changed when the former NFL star and one of the most famous criminals in America officially joined social media with a video announcing his presence on Twitter.

Simpson joined the social media platform on Saturday with the handle @TheRealOJ32, a nod to the jersey he wore when he broke the NFL’s single-season rushing record with the Buffalo Bills in 1973.

“If you don’t see it here, I didn’t say it,” the Twitter bio reads. Simpson also posted a video of himself to confirm the account’s existence and give the world a preview of what it’s going to see from Simpson when Logged On.

