Who Are The Guests On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Season 10, Episode 4?

The best part about game shows is getting to see other people lose a lot of money on TV in order to feel better about your own self. Hey, things might not be great, but at least you didn’t lose $5K and a new Honda on syndicated television. So when celebrities are the ones losing money, it only adds more to the drama and suspense.

Celebrity Family Feud, and more importantly, Steve Harvey, have been an important part of game show culture since it first began, and we are well into season 10. So far, this season has been packed with stars, including Megan Thee Stallion, USA Olympians, Meghan Trainor, Bachelor Nation and the folks of The Golden Bachelor. And it’s only the beginning!

Season 10 episode 4 features singer Robin Thicke vs comedian and actor Anthony Anderson, and country singer Walker Hayes vs actress Rachel Bilson. The episode aired Tuesday, July 23rd but luckily for you, there are tons of ways to catch up on Celebrity Family Feud.

You can watch past episodes of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC.com, Hulu or Disney+, in addition to weekly on ABC. Clips and highlights are also uploaded on YouTube.

The rest of the season teases appearances by Daughtry, Papa Roach, Katharine McPhee, Clay Aiken, Flavor Flav and more. Check out how The Golden Bachelor crew did earlier this season…. before their divorce.