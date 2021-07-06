While Meghan McCain’s announcement that she’s leaving The View at the end of this season arrived unexpectedly last week, the news wasn’t a total surprise given the numerous shouting matches with her fellow co-hosts. As the The View‘s firebrand conservative, McCain often sparred with the more liberal Joy Behar, which was to be expected. But according to a new report, McCain allegedly grew even more difficult to deal with behind the scenes, and it got to the point where even Whoopi Goldberg allegedly had enough. Via Page Six:

“Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan,” a source told Page Six.

According to insdiers, the emergency meeting in late May to rein in the heated exchanges on The View was the beginning of the end for McCain. After being “protected” for years by former ABC News President James Goldston, his successor Kim Godwin clearly had no qualms with putting McCain in her place. Godwin called the emergency meeting and told the co-hosts to stop with the “personal attacks,” which reportedly caused McCain to storm out of the virtual call.

Following the meeting, the other co-hosts reportedly told Godwin they no longer wanted to work with McCain. “Whoopi was clear that she didn’t want to work with her either,” a source told Page Six. “There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management.”

(Via Page Six)