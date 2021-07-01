The View‘s conservative voice Meghan McCain, who makes her own mom “cringe a little bit” with her rants, will reportedly announce her departure from the daytime talk show during Thursday’s episode.

According to the Daily Mail, McCain is leaving “after four seasons and with two years remaining on her contract.” A source told the tabloid that her co-hosts, including Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar, are “are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned. We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave.”

Senator John McCain’s daughter (in case you hadn’t heard) has in recent weeks ripped into Olympic athlete Gwen Berry for protesting during the National Anthem; got into a shouting match — one of many — with Goldberg; got schooled by LeVar Burton about cancel culture; apologized for “aiding” Donald Trump’s anti-Asian rhetoric after a Last Week Tonight segment; accused Dr. Fauci of wanting to be a Kardashian; and complained about not having gas in her car. She was also ignored by the White House.

It’s a selfish decision from McCain, who’s final episode will be at the end of July. She’s about to put so many hairstylists out of work.

