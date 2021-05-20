Meghan McCain and Joy Behar are really going at it this week. During a contentious discussion about the recent CDC masking guidelines, which have stirred confusion and concern to the point where Dr. Anthony Fauci had to step in and clarify safety protocols, Behar unloaded on conservatives who are refusing to get the COVID vaccine for political reasons. Via Raw Story:

“It’s not that complicated, people. It’s not nuclear physics. All you have to do is get the damn vaccine. When you go inside, wear a mask, even if you have the vaccine,” Behar said. “There might be variants around. Get the damn vaccine. Get the booster when that time is coming. What is the complicated problem here with people? I don’t understand. Is this just to own the libs? Maybe they’re not seeing enough on television the way people suffer when they get the disease.”

Obviously, Behar’s remarks didn’t sit well with the conservative McCain, who blamed the CDC’s messaging for people not getting the vaccine. “This is coming from a place of fear. I don’t think it’s a place of politics,” McCain said. However, Behar wasn’t letting conservatives off the hook, and the situation escalated into a full-on shouting match at the 8:11 mark below:

FAUCI SAYS PUBLIC MISINTERPRETING MASK GUIDELINES: As the confusion continues after the CDC announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask, the co-hosts react to Dr. Fauci’s recent comments on mask guidelines. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/css2rXEbxn — The View (@TheView) May 20, 2021

After McCain called Behar’s claims about owning the libs “factually inaccurate,” Behar fired back that these people are getting their information from Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, which only further sent McCain over the edge as she interrupted Behar and yelled, “They are not! They are not!”

Not in the mood for any of this, Whoopi cut to commercial, as she does.