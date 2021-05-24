Angering her co-hosts on The View is practically Meghan McCain‘s signature move at this point, but on Monday, things reached a whole new level when McCain finally caused Whoopi Goldberg to lose her cool. During a contentious segment on Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s controversial remarks comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust, McCain attempted to deflect the conversation away from Greene, a fellow Republican, and on to a recent spate of anti-Semitic violence. It’s a tactic McCain tried to pull last week in regards to Matt Gaetz, and once again, it led to a shouting match with Joy Behar.

However, this time around, the situation exploded even further when Whoopi attempted to throw to commercial. Obviously, the panel was running out of time, but instead of remembering how TV works, McCain started yelling, “Why are you cutting me off?” which was the final straw for Whoopi.

“I’m cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!” a visibly frustrated Whoopi yelled, causing McCain to sheepishly look down. “Why do you think I’m cutting you off?”

Whoopi to Meghan- "I'M CUTTING YOU OFF BECAUSE WE HAVE TO GO — WHY DO YOU THINK I'M CUTTING YOU OFF….."#TheView #MeghanMcCain #WhoopiGoldberg pic.twitter.com/50Zxh2naEv — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) May 24, 2021

You could tell the situation was going south earlier in the segment when it was McCain’s turn to talk (at the 5:53 mark below). After attempting to change the subject, she began ranting about people being “red-pilled” to never criticize The Squad, and you can audibly hear Whoopi sigh at her remarks before the clip ends:

REP. GREENE SLAMMED OVER HOLOCAUST REMARKS: The co-hosts react to Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene comparing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s mask mandates on the House floor to the Holocaust. https://t.co/FkUKJndPCY pic.twitter.com/UPCwXui2Fq — The View (@TheView) May 24, 2021

After the red pill comment, McCain and Behar butted heads after the veteran The View co-host said she “resented” McCain’s accusation that the show looks the other way when it comes to anti-Semitism. Via Mediaite:

Not wanting to give an inch, McCain shot back “I resent a lot of things, so we’re even.” “I’ve been talking about anti-Semitism for 25 freaking years,” Behar fired back. “Don’t tell me what I’m supposed to be saying, Meghan. You do your thing and we do ours.”

Clearly, McCain took Behar up on our offer to do her thing because moments later she was yelling about being cut off and getting put her in place by Whoopi for it.

(Via The View on Twitter)