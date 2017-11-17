Kevin Durant Was Very Sleepy When He Sent His Burner Account Tweets

Getty Image

Kevin Durant insists that he does not have a burner account, he was just very tired.

The Golden State Warriors’ second or maybe fifth in command had a GQ profile come out this week that dove into his Twitter controversy, where he sent critical tweets of Billy Donovan and the Oklahoma City Thunder that, perhaps most offensively, were written in the third person.

Many thought Durant had a second “burner” account, or perhaps multiple accounts on social media, with which to defend himself from haters. But Durant made it clear he does not have extra Twitter accounts. In fact, his defense was that he was very sleepy.