The Kings Flew Buddy Hield Into Sacramento On A Regular Old Flight

Getty Image

Just when you thought the hapless Kings couldn’t possibly bumble their way through the DeMarcus Cousins trade any worse than they already have, they go and do something like this. Over the past two days, we’ve peeled back the onion skin layers of their ineptitude, and it’s enough to make fans in Sacramento cry.

First, there was Boogie learning about his trade in the middle of a press conference at All-Star Weekend, then there was general manager Vlade Divac’s admission that he could’ve gotten a better deal (a fact that was immediately obvious to everyone), and last but not least, there was enigmatic owner Vivek Ranadive’s wildly-optimistic belief that Buddy Hield just might be the next Steph Curry.