Who Are The Best Centers In The NBA Right Now?

The Kings Flew Buddy Hield Into Sacramento On A Regular Old Flight

02.21.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

Just when you thought the hapless Kings couldn’t possibly bumble their way through the DeMarcus Cousins trade any worse than they already have, they go and do something like this. Over the past two days, we’ve peeled back the onion skin layers of their ineptitude, and it’s enough to make fans in Sacramento cry.

First, there was Boogie learning about his trade in the middle of a press conference at All-Star Weekend, then there was general manager Vlade Divac’s admission that he could’ve gotten a better deal (a fact that was immediately obvious to everyone), and last but not least, there was enigmatic owner Vivek Ranadive’s wildly-optimistic belief that Buddy Hield just might be the next Steph Curry.

TAGSBuddy HieldDEMARCUS COUSINSNEW ORLEANS PELICANSSACRAMENTO KINGS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP