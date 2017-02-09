The Knicks Called Everything Charles Oakley Has Said Since The Incident ‘Pure Fiction’

02.09.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

Another leaf from the Charles Oakley incident has fallen off the tree. The Knicks, who already released one statement about Oakley being removed from a game at Madison Square Garden after fighting with security guards on Wednesday and subsequently arrested, doubled down and released another statement.

Numerous players have spoken out on Oakley’s behalf publicly and on social media, and Oakley himself has given statements to a couple different places. Phil Jackson even reportedly called Michael Jordan to try and calm Oakley down.

The Knicks have stuck to their guns, and continue to call Oakley a liar.

The full statement is as follows:

TAGSCharles OakleyNEW YORK KNICKS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP