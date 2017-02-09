Getty Image

Another leaf from the Charles Oakley incident has fallen off the tree. The Knicks, who already released one statement about Oakley being removed from a game at Madison Square Garden after fighting with security guards on Wednesday and subsequently arrested, doubled down and released another statement.

Numerous players have spoken out on Oakley’s behalf publicly and on social media, and Oakley himself has given statements to a couple different places. Phil Jackson even reportedly called Michael Jordan to try and calm Oakley down.

The Knicks have stuck to their guns, and continue to call Oakley a liar.

The full statement is as follows: